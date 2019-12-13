The Florida Department of Transportation held a public meeting in Homestead on
Tuesday December 10 to
announce the long-anticipated start of the Truck Bypass project along Campbell Drive.
“The meeting is to share with the community the preliminary scope of work and planned lane closures,” said FDOT Community Outreach Specialist Heather Leslie.
A Department press release gives the scheduled construction start date as the week of January 13, 2020.
The Bypass project is planned to remove truck traffic from the Homestead Historic Downtown District by redirecting truck traffic from Krome Avenue to US1. The eleven City-block Downtown District was designated a U.S. Historic District November 19, 2007. The District extends from NW 4th Street along Krome Avenue to the vicinity of SE 1st Road.
The Bypass corridor
construction extends from one block west of Krome Avenue along Campbell Drive to just east of US 1. The design
includes wider traffic lanes, sidewalks, a bike lane, a planted median strip, and wider turn lanes at Krome Avenue and Campbell Drive capable of
accommodating large trucks. There will also be new drainage work, upgraded signage, lighting, and signalization, plus
replacement of an old sanitary sewer lift station at US1.
At a public hearing in June 2019, FDOT announced it had completed property acquisition for the Truck Bypass Route.
Total cost of the Truck
Bypass is estimated at $16.3 million. Work is expected to be finished in 14 months. FDOT plans construction in stages to minimize the impact of lane
closures, particularly during special events and peak periods of travel.
Additional project pieces to the Truck Bypass include work from Palm Drive along Krome to Davis Parkway (336 Street), widening Davis Parkway from Krome to US1 and new turn lanes and road rebuilding of Palm Drive from US1 to Krome Avenue.
Lane closures along Campbell Drive and US1 are to occur from 9 am to 3:30 pm on weekdays and weekends. The work schedule contemplates closures Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 pm to 5:30 am and from 11 pm to 7 am on Friday and Saturday nights. The same closure periods are to be used along Davis Parkway, Krome Avenue and US1 as needed for the Bypass project.
Davis Parkway will be
permanently closed
between Flagler Avenue and Krome Avenue until the roadway finished. Right turn lanes will be added to that intersection and the one at US1. Southbound US1 will be closed at night between SE 8th Street and Davis Parkway as needed.
FDOT warns that
several pedestrian detours also will be required until sidewalk work is
completed.
Other planned roadwork ties into these Truck Bypass improvements. For instance, the Florida Turnpike plans to improve turning lanes onto Palm Drive from the Exit 1 turnpike ramp during this period.
Final widening and improvements to Krome Avenue between 136th Street and 232nd Street is expected to be complete by April 2020. Krome Avenue reconstruction from Campbell Drive north to 232nd Street is part of a separate $31.7 million project planned for completion by January 2021.
FDOT plans to repave US1 from Davis Parkway to Kings’ Highway (SW 304th Street) in a project set to begin January 2021 and run for about 14 months at a cost of $5.5 million. US1 repaving between Card Sound Road and Davis Parkway is also set for the same period at a cost of $3.2 million.
Three Homestead intersections are to be reconfigured as part of that US1 work – East Mowry at the Hyundai dealership, NE 6th Avenue at J.D. Redd Park, and Lucy Street at US1. An FDOT spokesman said signal synchronization along US1 is a County function that will be kept.
County roadwork rebuilding east Palm Drive onto US1 in partnership with Florida City was planned for completion during these FDOT projects. That $6 million construction buried parts of an old canal to add new dedicated turn lanes to that reconfigured intersection.
The final section of the widening project from SW 232th Street/Silver Palm Drive to SW 296th Street/Avocado Drive will break ground November of 2019.
A Florida Department of Transportation spokesman said the project will last for 1000 days, finishing during the summer of 2022.
FDOT estimates the cost of this section of roadway at $34.387 million. It includes replacement of a canal bridge over the C-103 Canal at 280th Street/Waldin Drive
