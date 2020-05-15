Under the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced a second phase of critical infrastructure projects that have been accelerated throughout the state.
Due to continued lower traffic volumes as a result of COVID-19, FDOT expedited more than 40 critical transportation projects by at least 650 total contract days, while also providing essential jobs to Floridians.
“FDOT is proud to continue implementing Governor DeSantis’ forward-thinking directive to accelerate crucial transportation projects and more swiftly enhance the state’s overall transportation system,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “The transportation industry is vital to our economy and is essential as we move forward to re-open Florida. We will continue to accelerate projects as much as possible, while also incorporating the CDC’s safety and sanitation guidelines.”
Following a review of all pending construction projects across all FDOT districts, including the Florida Turnpike Enterprise, FDOT has identified the following South Florida projects to be accelerated:
· The SR 847/NW 47 Avenue project from N or NW 199 Street to Premier Parkway/N of Turnpike in Miami-Dade will be accelerated by 1 week.
· The intersection improvement on SR 7/NW 2 Avenue from NW 7 Avenue to NW 179 Street in Miami-Dade will be accelerated by 2 to 3 weeks.
· The resurfacing and intersection improvements on SR 5/US 1/S. Dixie Highway from E of SW 27 Avenue to I-95 and SR 5/US 1 at SW 22 Avenue in Miami-Dade will be accelerated by 2 weeks.
• The intersection lighting on SR 81/NW 27 Avenue from NW 215 Street to SR 9 and SR 9/NW 27 Avenue from NW 50 Street to NW 22 Avenue in Miami-Dade will be accelerated by 1 week.
