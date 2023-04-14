Wednesday marked exactly 50 days until the beginning of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM)
encourages all Floridians to begin home and business preparations now for any potential storms that may impact our state during hurricane season.
"During the next 50 days, I encourage all Floridians to finalize and review their preparedness plans as well as take mitigation actions to lessen the impact of future storms on homes and businesses," said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie.
"Now is the time to make a plan and figure out what steps you need to take to ensure you and your loved ones are prepared."
The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and runs through November 30, with the historical peak of the season beginning in September. After a very active 2022, and the damage brought on by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, it is imperative for residents to prepare ahead of time. Preparedness does not have to be costly as there are many low-cost and no-cost ways to be ready for the potential hazards a storm can bring.
Low-Cost and No-Cost Preparedness Tips for Floridians
• Make a Plan – Every household should have a disaster plan that is specific to the needs of everyone in their household, including children, pets, and seniors. Every member of the household should assist in developing the emergency plan, understanding the plan, and practicing the plan.
• Know Your Zone, Know Your Home –
It’s important for residents to know if their home is in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, flood-prone area, a mobile home or an unsafe structure during hurricane season. Residents should also take the time to know their home and its ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain. This information will help residents better understand orders from local officials during a storm. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know for more information and to find your zone.
• Have Multiple Ways to Receive Weather Alerts –
Residents should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and follow all orders from local officials. Every household is encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio to ensure they can continue to receive alerts from the National Weather Service in the event of power outages or damaged cell towers.
• Halfway Full is Halfway There –
Residents and visitors are encouraged to keep their vehicle’s gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season to ensure they have enough fuel to evacuate tens of miles as soon as possible without worrying about long lines at gas stations and to avoid gas shortages prior to a storm.
For Floridians with electric vehicles, it’s recommended that the battery be maintained between 50% - 80% capacity at all times, depending on the type of vehicle and what the vehicle’s manual recommends.
For more information -Visit FloridaDisaster.org/ HalfwayFull and FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare
Make a plan today!
