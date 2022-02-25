The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an aleret for consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan.
This is an ongoing investigation, and Abbott has initiated a voluntary recall of the potentially affected product.
The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:
• The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and
• The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2; and
• The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
If your child is experiencing any Cronobacter infection symptoms or Salmonella symptoms, you should seek medical care for your child immediately.
Contact your health care provider for guidance on alternative infant formula use.
If you are a Florida Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program participant, do not use the recalled infant formula and do not discard or throw it out. Impacted Florida WIC Program participants should contact their local WIC office for information on how to return recalled infant formula for alternative replacements.
Contact information for local WIC offices can be found calling 1-800-342-3556.
