Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol are currently working a southbound, 11:15 a.m. fatal motorcycle crash near Mile Marker 114 on the Miami-Dade County side of the 18-Mile Stretch.
All traffic is currently being diverted to Card Sound Road.
Police are expecting the 18-Mile Stretch, particularly the southbound lanes, to be closed for a number of hours.
Follow MCSO – Florida Keys on Facebook or Florida Keys Sheriff on Twitter for road opening updates.
Note to South Florida media in particular: Please help us share this information given this a holiday weekend and we expect heavy traffic inbound to Monroe County.
