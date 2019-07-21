Robert Is Here is asking for community support to rally and fight over-development in their front yard at 192nd Avenue and SW 344th Street. They are encouraging the public to attend the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissions meeting on July 25th, 9:30 am, in the Commissioner's Chambers in downtown Miami's Stephen Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street and voice their opinion to the board. Take a ride on the Transit System to avoid traffic.
The Board will be voting on changing the zoning on almost 20 acres of open space across the street from the bucolic farmers market in the heart of the Redland.
Heather Moehling, of Robert is Here, sites a few of the communities concerns:
1) No local fire or police in surrounding area, a temporary fire station is not adequate.
2) No vacancies in local elementary schools, children would have to be bused to schools.
3) The only local hospital (Homestead Hospital) is already at mass capacity with a majority of uninsured patients, adding additional financial burden to hospital.
4) Access to Public transportation is more than 2 miles away (no sidewalks).
5) No water and sewer connections.
6) Transportation issues (Palm Drive is already bumper to bumper with the major intersection at US1 and SW 344 Street requiring a minimum of 5 light changes in order to proceed North).
7) The Redland community is nationally known for agriculture. In the event that homes were built without zero property lines (instead of apartments) there could at least be some semblance of agriculture, as builder could be required to mandate green space and trees planted in yards. With the proposed land usage (apartment/attached complex) there is no room for green space.
8) This proposed apartment complex location is a gateway to the Everglades National Park and is not in keeping with the surrounding environment.
Thirteen years ago zoning changed from agriculture to “Low Density Residential" which is 2.5 to 6 dwelling units per acre. Treo Group, a Miami development group, owns the land and has petitioned the board to change the zoning to “Medium Density Residential" which allows 13 to 25 dwelling units per acre.
Treo Group is a mixed-use developer with multiple projects in the region, including two other properties in the Homestead area.
A principal of Treo Group, Rolando Delgado, recently acquired the Pine Isle Park senior mobile home community, in Homestead for $12.99 million. The 43.7-acre property at 28600 S.W. 132nd Ave. has 317 mobile home lots restricted to residents ages 55 and up. Delgado was quoted in the South Florida Business journal saying, “We view it as a value add play of the existing operation with tremendous future redevelopment potential.”
On their website they also tout their "Treo Kingman" project, a 77 acre residential parcel located at SW 320th St and SW 152nd Ave.
Sean McCrackine, from the office of Comm. Daniella Levine Cava addressed the basis of the hearing noting it is a first meeting because it is more than 10 acres of concern. McCrackine says that it could end at the first meeting with a vote to deny, or it could go to the State for a review and come back for a final vote later this fall. Levine Cava's office encourages public comment on the issue.
