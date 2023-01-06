Patricia Robbins worked hard all her life and as she came to a point where she had achieved great success, she never forgot how difficult life could be.
Her years within the agriculture community led her to develop a vision of an organization where, “No person goes hungry; no food goes to waste.”
The continuing motto for Farm Share, the non-profit organization founded in 1991, has consistently surpassed every goal originally envisioned in the commitment of helping tens of thousands of individuals and families.
Former Homestead Mayor, Vice Mayor and Councilmember Stephen Shelley became Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2016 and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) 2019 when Robbins retired. He and his dedicated staff have expanded their strong partnerships, manage many volunteers, and qualified for multiple government programs to see extraordinary growth.
Their reach and impact are state-wide and they recently learned they had been cited, “as the #1 Food Bank in America by 24/7 WallStreet.”
“I don’t really know how it happened,” Shelley said. “Someone from Midwest Food Bank, one of our partners, sent me a text with a link.”
The citation in the article came from data for Charity Navigator, a group that rates thousands of non-profits. “Our expert analysts create lists of charities responding to current events and crises, organizations popular on Charity Navigator, and top-performing charities in their cause areas to help donors navigate giving.” Farm Share has earned the highest rating. “This charity's score is 100%, earning it a Four-Star rating. If this organization aligns with your passions and values, you can give with confidence.
This overall score is calculated from multiple beacon scores: 32% Accountability & Finance, 50% Impact & Results, 7% Leadership & Adaptability, 10% Culture & Community. Learn more about our criteria and methodology.” (https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/650342192)
Even individuals familiar with Farm Share may not be aware of their current scope as, “Last year, Farm Share, Florida's largest independent food bank, was able to provide more than 86 million meals (that's 100 million pounds of food!) to food insecure households from Pensacola to Key West and all 67 Florida counties in between.”
Their agency network distribution is, “over 2,000 non-profit agencies, including soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.”
They also provide Direct Community Distribution, Senior Distribution, Law Enforcement Distribution, Farmworker Distribution, and a recent grant to initiate “Food Desert” Distribution.
In addition to the headquarters and warehouse facility in Homestead, they have a storage facility in Florida City, a warehouse in Quincy, a distribution warehouse in Jacksonville, a storage facility in Putnam County, a warehouse and now a storage facility in Broward County, and a warehouse in West Palm Beach.
The warehouses and distribution warehouses are often 30,000-40,000 feet of space with full staff and constant activities of moving food, water, and other supplies in and out. Storage facilities may be smaller at around 20,000 square feet for overflow or disaster relief supplies.
Their fleet has grown to 55 semi-trucks and box trucks for hauling and distribution. This capability and their well-honed organization are why they were able to be on the road in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ian where they distributed 1.9 million pounds of food, water, and other supplies in the first 10 days after landfall.
“Disaster relief isn’t something people usually associate with us,” Shelley explained in discussing their expansion. There are, of course, special challenges with their level of growth. “You can run the risk of growing too fast and the concern is outgrowing your infrastructure. We’ve had to manage that over the last couple of years. One of the reasons we are ranked #1 is due to our efficiency in making this happen. Our staff is deserving of the recognition. Our financial staff is also working hard to make sure we do everything right; to cross the t’s and dot the i’s.”
He described another challenge of managing scalability. As a non-profit, there is not a consistent income stream. It’s important to be able to scale operations up and down. If income increases, so may prices. The key is to balance whenever temporary cutbacks are required and still maintain programs.
Donations are always a need and aside from direct donation through their website or by check, a simple way individuals may not be aware of is the Amazon Smiles program. This is no-cost to individuals as each time an order to Amazon is made through “Smiles,” a portion of the purchase is set aside for the designated charity. Once the accrued amount reaches a certain point, funds are sent to the charity. For details, go to https://www.farmshare.org/amazon Volunteers are another part of helping. Their calendar for food distribution events is continuously updated or, “The second option, is to have you and 6 more (Making a Team of Seven) come to the warehouse to do group prepacking. Saturdays are available as well. This will require you and your friends or co-workers to form an assembly line and pack food in bags or boxes for our food distributions. This is a GREAT option for teams, clubs, companies and/or families who wish to help as a team.”
To learn more about Farm Share’s extensive outreach, go to https://www.farmshare.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. General inquiries are email: information@farmshare.org and Tel: (305) 246-3276.
