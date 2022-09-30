As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest independent food bank, is carefully monitoring Hurricane Ian’s path and is proactively staging trucks full of water, food and disaster relief supplies for immediate deployment.
As soon as the storm passes and it is safe to enter affected communities Farm Share, in conjunction with the state EOC, local governments and its partner agencies and local food pantries, will begin delivering and distributing these life sustaining resources to affected communities.
However, due to ongoing supply chain issues, food shortages and unprecedented demand for services, food supplies and resources are well below normal levels.
These shortages mean less food and other supplies are available for disaster relief operations, including the response to Hurricane Ian.
During major Hurricane’s Irma and Michael, Farm Share distributed more than 1.8 and 2.3 million pounds of water, food and disaster relief supplies within the first 13 days after the storm made landfall. Given the current resources available, this scale of response will likely not be possible for
Hurricane Ian.
Despite these challenges, Farm Share will continue to fight to generate
additional resources and will distribute all that it has available within
affected areas as quickly and efficiently as possible.
“Utilizing Farm Share’s large fleet of semi-trucks and box trucks and strategically placed warehouses throughout Florida, Farm Share is uniquely
positioned to respond immediately to hurricanes and other natural
disasters,” said Stephen Shelley, CEO of Farm Share. “During times of uncertainty, Floridians should know one thing is for sure – Farm Share will be there to help.”
Farm Share acts as a first responder during man made or natural
disasters. Farm Share’s goal is to be one of the first organizations on the scene after a disaster occurs and to provide food, water and other supplies to affected communities while longer term relief organizations get set up and established.
Thereafter, Farm Share continues to provide relief efforts as needed and helps to provide support to the long-term relief organizations as requested.
Farm Share also works closely with the state of Florida EOC and FEMA to carryout relief missions, delivering MRE’s, water, diaper kits and other food and supplies to identified communities in need.
Farm Share is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works daily to make sure that food-insecure Floridians receive the food and support they need.
Farm Share partners with nearly 2,000 food pantries, churches, schools and other nonprofits throughout all 67 counties in Florida, to distribute food every
single day.
Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 751 million pounds of food, with a value of more than 1.9 billion dollars. Farm Share distributes more than 100 million pounds of food annually throughout Florida which equates to more than 83 million meals.
For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.
