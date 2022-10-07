Stephen Shelly, CEO of Farm Share, and his staff have been working around the clock since Hurricane Ian made land fall last week in Southwest Florida. Farm Share jumped into action doing what they do best Thursday, September 29th, the day after Hurricane Ian made landfall. On that day they delivered 6 semi-trucks of food, water and disaster relief supplies to affected communities. These semi-trucks came from both Farm Share’s Quincy
Facility and Homestead Facility. Thereafter, they have been sending additional semi-trucks and box trucks into affected areas daily from all statewide facilities.
From the day after Ian made landfall until this past Wednesday, they have delivered 31 semis and 8 box trucks of water, food and disaster relief supplies to Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Desoto, Hardee, Orange, Union and Flagler counties. This represents 1.4 million pounds of aide.
By the end of Friday, they have delivered 38 semis and 12 box trucks for a total of 1,760,000 lbs. of aide.
Farm Share plans to continue relief operations so long as it is needed.
