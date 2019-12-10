Ahead of the December holidays, Farm Share is hosting its annual holiday food distribution that is slated to feed more than 1,000 local families with fresh produce, non-perishable foods. The drive-thru distribution will occur in Homestead on Saturday, December 14 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Quick Farm Share Facts
- Differs from other nonprofits, as it never charges recipients or agencies for produce and supplies
- Works with local farmers to obtain healthy produce that would typically go to waste due to aesthetics and provides them back to communities that need them
- Provides produce, proteins, and supplies to all 67 counties in Florida
- Founded in Homestead and has warehouses in Quincy, Jacksonville, and Florida City
FARM SHARE HOSTS HOLIDAY DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOR MORE THAN 1,000 SOUTH FLORIDA FAMILIES AT THE PATRICIA D. ROBBINS WAREHOUSE IN HOMESTEAD, DECEMBER 14
WHAT: There are more than 40 million Americans that don’t have enough food to furnish their holiday tables. To help bridge the gap, Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits, is hosting a free holiday food distribution on Saturday, December 14 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Farm Share is anticipating more than 1,000 South Florida residents to be onsite to receive fresh produce, proteins, and non-perishable goods.
This is a first-come, first-serve community food distribution and it will last until the food runs out.
WHERE: Farm Share, 14125 SW 320th Street, Homestead, Florida 33033
WHEN: Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
CONTACT: Please call 305.246.3276 for questions and more information.
ABOUT FARM SHARE: In 1991, food waste led to the creation of one of the nation’s most sustainable food charities, Farm Share. The organization’s founder, Patricia Robbins Alger, discovered that thousands of pounds of perfectly good fruits and vegetables were discarded daily by farmers and others because they weren’t “pretty” enough to sell commercially. Using the fresh produce for good, Farm Share began to distribute the food to agencies, soup kitchens, food banks, shelters, and churches at no cost, helping feed Florida’s most in-need residents. Today, Farm Share is led by CEO Stephen Shelley, and it serves more than 2,000 partnering agencies and provides more than 88 million pounds of food annually – still at no cost – with the help of thousands of volunteers. Farm Share serves all 67 counties in Florida through its warehouses in Quincy, Jacksonville, Florida City, Homestead, and Pompano Beach. For every dollar donated, Farm Share can distribute 10 pounds of food. To learn more visit www.farmshare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.