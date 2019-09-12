Hurricane Dorian’s long-lasting effects on the Bahamas have led to thousands of people from Florida and beyond to collect non-perishable foods, tarps, and other needed materials to donate.
How will the vasts loads of products get to the ports? This is where Farm Share steps in.
The 29-year-old Florida food nonprofit is nimble and can quickly get into Florida’s most impacted areas directly after a disaster thanks to its fleet of box trucks and semi-trucks that are strategically located throughout the state. To support its neighbors in the Bahamas, Farm Share’s warehouse team members in Jacksonville and South Florida (Pompano and Homestead) are offering their resources and trucks to collect loads that need to be delivered to the ports.
Organizations that are interested in partnering with Farm Share, can send an email to information@farmshare.org.
Qualifications Include:
All items must be palletized or organized in bins
- Loads must be large enough to fill a box truck (We recommend that smaller organizations collaborate)
- No hazardous materials can be included
Organizations that are in need of transportation support are asked to contact Farm Share immediately via email at information@farmshare.org. Due to the number of requests, inquiries will be responded to within 48 hours.
