One-stop shopping does come with convenience. At other times though, extra effort is worthwhile for different reasons. In what is often referred to as a “patchwork of agriculture”, farmers markets provide an opportunity to buy fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as support local family or small farms.
Late fall and winter months bring those crops which cannot withstand intense summer heat.
Lucious strawberries, sweet corn, tomatoes in all sizes, a variety of greens, herbs, and more are available beyond the supermarket bins. Organic is frequently featured and other producers will partner with farmers to sell items such as honey, jams, salsas, or baked goods. Milkshakes, smoothies, and popular kombucha will be available, too, depending on the market.
Among the multi-generation tradition, Michael Borek Farms have the option to order and pick up or drive through on Saturdays. “Order Saturday through Tuesday Pick Up Wednesday From 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Order Wednesday Thru Friday Pick Up Saturday before 10:00 a.m. or visit the Drive-thru open air Farm Market every Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.” They are in Redland, 19101 SW 147 Ave; Tel: 305-216-5044 https://michaelborekfarmsllc.com/
They also have the distinction of offering a separate CSA [Community Supported Agriculture] box/boxes through that website of www.NanasGreeneCSA ; Tel: (305) 322-213
A couple from Hallandale Beach thought it was worth a trip. “We saw you on the internet and drove down for the tomatoes. We’ll be back.” They were almost as excited to see sorrel as one of the herbs.
With last year’s COVID-19 impact, Sam Accursio began to sell retail from their packing house and positive response led him to re-open the market space at the farm.
“I tell folks they can buy tomatoes from Mexico or from a local Homestead farmer. Our local produce is better and often cheaper.”
He’s looking to add a U-Pick service next season. They are located at 16790 SW 177th Ave; Tel: (786) 250-5707. Find out more on Facebook by following samsaccursioandsonsfarms.
In the way of some other venues, stocking up on produce at their market can come with having lunch from a partnering food truck; in this case, Dickson’s BBQ.
Redland Ranch has food choices of sandwiches as well as a food truck and tables set underneath a canopy of trees if you want that extra dimension to shopping. They are open Wednesday through Friday at 11:00 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m.; closing at 7:30 p.m. They are located at 14655 Southwest 232nd Street, Tel: (786) 493-2805 and can be viewed on Facebook by following Redland-Ranch-782690628494196/
For seven days a week 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Rubio’s Farm La Esperanza is at 29220 SW 177th Ave and has been a favorite for local families for more than a decade.
As the only market on the east side of Homestead, Redland Community Farm and Market is at 12690 SW 280th Street. Their nearby 25-acre organic farm is part of the non-profit Redland Ahead organization. They are open seven days a week year-round, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tel: 305-257-2005
