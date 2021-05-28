Heather Tietig is congratulated by Kyle Wingo of Richard’s Tractor as she takes possession of the Kubota RTVX 900 she won in the Dade County Farm Bureau Raffle.
She is joined by her husband Erik and sons Tommy and Rickey.
At left, Heather Moehling, Secretary of the Farm Bureau was on hand to supervise.
The raffle, which attracted over 400 participants, took the place of the annual Farm Bureau Barbeque, which was sidelined by COVID restrictions, as their main fund-raising event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.