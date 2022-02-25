Farmers in the Homestead area are concerned about extensive testing requirements for property owners who want to build homes on their properties.
Sal Finocchiaro, president of Dade County Farm Bureau, and Sam Accursio are lifelong, South Dade farmers and they are very concerned about Miami-Dade’s Division of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) program that presumes all current or former agricultural lands are contaminated because they may have had agricultural chemicals placed on them.
DERM wants all agricultural land that is being converted to housing development to be assessed for dangerous chemicals. This assessment is expensive and time consuming. There are about 60,000 acres of land involved in Miami Dade County.
The Farm Bureau released a statement to their members as follows:
‘Why we are concerned about DERM: This requirement goes far beyond the current requirements and customary assessments in other parts of the state. Dade County Farm Bureau has worked to oppose this guidance at the local level, but to this point DERM has continued to move forward in enforcing this overly burdensome regulatory process. We strongly believe in the validity of the federal registration process for agricultural chemicals as well as the legal requirement to adhere to labeling restrictions.
Our fight against DERM is SB 1210 / HB 909: When used in accordance to the law, agricultural chemicals are safe and in no way should create a presumption that agricultural lands are contaminated. This proposed legislation, Sponsored by Representative Bobby Payne and Senator Ben Albritton, aims to prevent local governments from forcing unnecessary additional site assessments simply because agricultural chemicals have been applied on the property. The bill seeks to unify regulatory authority over site assessments for current or former agricultural lands by making FDEP the sole authority for evaluating environmental conditions and assessing potential liability for the presence of contaminants on current or former agricultural properties.’
Finocchiaro said that there is naturally occurring arsenic on the farmland and also in the Everglades. This arsenic is not because of farming. The problem is that farmers, some of whom may want to sell the land for housing development believe the land will lose considerable value if it is considered contaminated. This land may eventually be sold to larger developers for far less money.
Finocchiaro and other farmers know there are very small or trace amounts of arsenic on the land, but it is so small that you would probably have to ‘eat a truck load of the dirt’ involved to get sick. Living on the land or spending time on the land will not make you sick.’
Sam Accursio, a leader in the Homestead agricultural community also said there is tremendous concern about the DERM program to require extensive testing of the soil for chemicals. He said that there is a small amount of arsenic in the land, about the same amount you would find in the Everglades or even on the ocean floor, but there is not enough to cause people to get sick.
Another thing that bothers Accursio is that DERM officials have never allowed any of the farmers or property owners involved to attend meetings where the matter was discussed. The agricultural community was not aware that DERM was planning to require the testing.
Another problem is that financial institutions will be less likely to loan to famers based on the value of the land because it is considered contaminated and has less value. Farmers who want to build houses for personal use or for housing development may face major difficulties in doing so.
“We built one house and we are building a second one. It is way more costly and for no good reason that we know about,” said Accursio.
“A farmer who has been farming the land for 50 years and wants to live on the land should not be held to the same standards as someone who wants to build a development with 300 units. A developer can spread the cost among the new houses.”
Accursio said that a young couple who wants to buy five acres of land in the area and begin farming will find it economically impossible to do so.
“I am age 58 and if I want to retire at age 65 and I want to live on five or ten acres on a fixed income, how am I going to pay for the study costs?” he asked. “These rules are designed for a 300-room apartment building or a 30 homes in a cluster. We are continuing to talk to the State of Florida and have our attorney keep fighting this issue,” he said.
