There are multiple familiar names when it comes to packing houses in and around Homestead. The signs in place at 16751 SW 199th Ave in Redland is a new endeavor, yet WP Produce has been known in Miami for quality avocado and other products for almost four decades.
Willy Pardo’s modest beginning of selling tropical fruits from the bed of his truck expanded over the years as he added farms in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Costa Rica; all held to the same high standard of quality and sustainability.
Pardo’s strong work ethic in founding WP Produce Corporation and its premium brand of tropical fruits and roots of Desbry, has always been combined with the principle of collaborating with others to enhance agribusiness in South Florida.
Like so many in the agricultural community, passing that ethic and passion to the next generation are important. He created the “Desbry” brand name in honor of his two children, Desiree and Bryan. In fact, both his daughter Desiree Morales and nephew Christopher Gonzalez have worked side-by side with him for some time. They now hold key leadership positions and are fully committed to building on his foundation.
Gonzalez, VP of Sales, highlighted the decision for the packing house in a June 2021 Industry Press Release. “Our growth over the past few years, combined with our vision for the future and confidence in the potential of Tropical Avocados and other tropicals, dictated the need for this new facility. We’ve also been following the decline of Florida avocados for years, so we also wanted to reinvest in Florida now to support the industry and growers, who have been combating laurel wilt disease and the pressure of real estate development infringing on productive groves.”
The new packing house is operating with a workforce of ten which will expand to approximately twenty with seasonal peaks bringing in approximately fifteen more.
Gonzalez is optimistic about the future. “We believe the market potential for Tropical Avocados and other tropical items extends well beyond Florida and the East Coast, and we are investing heavily in introducing our Desbry brand Tropical Avocados to retailer grocers, foodservice buyers, and consumers throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Our retail distribution with Publix (where you can find our Desbry brand locally), Walmart, Safeway,
Bristol Farms, Winn Dixie, Food Lion, and other national retail chains, demonstrates the potential of tropicals. Our expansion is already benefitting South Florida growers and our local region, and we look forward to even stronger economic gains for the region as our company’s growth continues with the next generation of leadership, and through continued partnership and cooperation with South Florida growers.”
For more information, go to https://www.wpproduce.com/ and you can look through “Chef Willy’s” recipes on their blog. Tel: (305) 326-8333 and follow them on Instagram at @desbryproduce.
