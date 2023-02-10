Families of two teenagers who died following a car chase with City of Homestead police in February 2021 have filed suit.
The suit states, “On February 13, 2021, Homestead police officers illegally chased a car occupied by four teenagers, caused them to crash into a canal, and left them there to die. Fourteen-year-old Rihanna Vargas and fourteen-year-old Terence Valdivia were passengers in that car and tragically lost their lives.”
The suit goes on to allege, “Homestead police officers overreacted when the teenage driver allegedly committed a traffic infraction. Officers engaged the car in a high-speed pursuit in violation of City of Homestead police department policy and Florida law. Police officers chased the teens westbound onto East Palm Drive where the road began to curve. The chase caused the teenage driver to lose control of the car and crash through a guardrail and into several trees before landing in the canal. Valdivia and another teen were ejected from the car and landed in the water. Vargas was trapped in the backseat while the car was submerged. Homestead police officers failed to render aid to the teens and stood by, making no attempt to rescue anyone.” The suit alleges that the deceased teens “were alive long after the crash and police could have saved them if they tried.”
The suit notes to officers in particular, “Police Officer Belinda Ramirez initiated a traffic pursuit ... approximately 3:00 am traveling eastbound from 1200 NE 8th Street. Ramirez eventually lost sight of the car but she was able to get the license plate, and could have safely located the vehicle and/or driver later. At approximately 4:00 am, Officer Ramirez’s supervisor, Sergeant Ryan Khawley located the car and engaged in a... highspeed pursuit. Despite being first responders, no officers from the Homestead Police Department made any attempt to rescue Valdivia or Vargas or any of the teens from the water before paramedics arrived.”
Reporting by various media outlets say that the Homestead Police Department declined to answer questions, saying that they do not comment on open litigation. The department issued a statement that said, “Our hearts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.