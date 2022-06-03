In a century where both “war and peace” reigned, social unrest in the country also brought much needed changes, and technology turned what had once been science fiction into everyday conveniences, Laura Ann Palmore’s devotion to family and her faith were central to her life.
On Saturday, May 21, 2022, a few days before her May 24th 100th birthday, family, friends, and church came together for a surprise celebration. Joy Palmore Wilcox, her daughter, explained it was her daughter, Else Wilcox, who went to Pastor Anthony Reed at The Purple Church (Martin Memorial AME Church) in Richmond Heights to ask about hiring the Praise Team to come for a surprise concert at her grandmother’s home.
Aside from the fact Palmore was the original founder of the Martin Memorial AME Church, where she served as pianist, organist and first elder, she is beloved within the community. The pastor was happy to help with no payment involved and so it was that music rang out to start the celebration.
Palmore and Anthony, the high school sweetheart who would become her husband, were raised in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. The Air Force sent him to this area. They settled in Richmond Heights in 1947 and he went to work at the Post Office after leaving the service. According to a recent statement, “..the couple were among the first families to settle in Richmond Heights, which was originally designed for Black military veterans returning from World War II in 1946.
Mr. Palmore went on to become the first Black U.S. postmaster in Florida.”
Palmore worked alongside her husband as a mail clerk for a while. She later trained to be a physical therapist and was with Jackson Memorial Hospital for nineteen years.
The house in Richmond Heights shared love, laughter, and loss at times as the couple raised eight children and Anthony passed away in 2009. Over the decades, three children passed away and glaucoma began to diminish Palmore’s sight. She was steadfast in her desire to remain in the house they’d only left once because of Hurricane Andrew, and they didn’t go far then. They were able to bring a trailer onto the property until the house was rebuilt. Her daughter, Melodie Palmore, moved in for almost fifteen years as their mother’s sight continued to decline and Joy has been with her about five years.
“She knows her way around the house and even if she gets turned around, she knows how to find her way,” Wilcox explained of the seventy-year-old home. “She still walks, plays the piano, and she can still hold her own in a discussion.”
Palmore does use a wheelchair when necessary.
In looking back at her life, Palmore recounted different things in the press release, “The Lord has taken care of me,” Palmore said. “I don’t have any pain.”
One of the highlights of Palmore’s life was visiting Israel with her fellow church members at Martin Memorial AME Church in the 1980s.
“I went to Israel for three weeks and visited the Wailing Wall, got baptized in the Jordan River and I still have some water from the Dead Sea,” Palmore said.
She also spoke to the future of her family. “I want to be an example for my children on how to live,” Palmore said.
“I would like for my children to live right.”
Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even “great-greats” for a total of seventy-one descendants and children’s laughter is in the house again, too. In addition to Wilcox living with her, a great-niece and her nineteen-month-old son and four-month-old daughter are there.
“She loves the sound of hearing them run around,” Wilcox said. “She has always been what keeps the family together. She keeps in touch and calls to ask how they are, how the weather is where they are.”
When Palmore could travel, her trips were mostly to visit family like when she went to see the son who was stationed in Germany. Although visits from nearby family and the telephone have taken the place of travel, her caring for all is as strong as ever. And speaking of telephones, video-telephone capability is one thing she never expected to be commonplace.
