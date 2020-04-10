The use of a face mask is mandatory when working in or visiting an essential business such as a grocery store, restaurant, pharmacy, construction site, public transit vehicle, vehicle for hire, or other location where social distancing measure are not possible.
Pursuant to recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), masks of any kind are considered another important tool for residents to continue social distancing practices like staying home if they are able and keeping a distance of six feet between themselves and others while out in public.
Please note that N-95 masks are critical supplies for healthcare workers and first responders, so the general public should not be using this type of equipment.
Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the Florida Department of Health Hotline at 1-866-779-6121. For additional information on COVID-19 in Homestead, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus. In addition, residents can call the City’s Coronavirus Hotline 8am – 5pm Monday – Friday at 305-224-4438 or send questions via email to covid19@cityofhomestead.com.
El uso de una máscara es obligatorio cuando se trabaja o visita un negocio esencial, como una tienda de comida, un restaurante, una farmacia, un sitio de construcción, un vehículo de transporte público, un vehículo de alquiler, u otro lugar donde no es posible la medida de distanciamiento social. De acuerdo con los consejos recientes de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades, las máscaras de cualquier tipo se consideran importante para las prácticas de distanciamiento social, como quedarse en casa si pueden y mantener una distancia de seis pies entre ellos y otros. Tenga en cuenta que las máscaras N-95 son críticos para los trabajadores de la salud y los socorristas, por lo que el público en general no debe usar este tipo de máscara.
Personas que piensan que pueden haber estado expuestos a COVID-19 deben llamar a la línea directa del Departamento de Salud de Florida al 1-866-779-6121. Para obtener información adicional sobre COVID-19 en Homestead, visite www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus. Además, los residentes pueden llamar a la línea directa de Coronavirus en Homestead de 8am a 5pm de lunes a viernes al 305-224-4438 o enviar sus preguntas por correo electrónico a covid19@cityofhomestead.com
