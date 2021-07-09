Opposition grows louder as FDOT moves forward with Turnpike Bypass of Florida City. Last public hearing in the project development study will be Tuesday, July 20 at Homestead Miami Speedway.
From large scale residential developments, to commercial in-fill parcels, Florida City faces new development pressures.
A California developer purchased 84.4 acres of vacant land in Florida City for $32.6 million in late June.
The land at 1100 West Palm Drive was approved for almost 1200 residential units ten years ago. That is a proposed density of 14.2 units per acre.
The seller already built single-family homes on the site without selling any in a community called Aurora at Grand Palms. The community plans 165 single-family homes ranging from 1200 square feet/three bedroom houses to 2222 square feet/five bedroom houses.
The California buyer, ONX-Odagled Grand Palms II LLC, also purchased an adjacent site of twenty acres for $7.5 million in June.
Florida City has other in-fill properties recently offered for sale.
A 0.67 acre plot behind the Dollar Tree on W. Palm Drive is zoned both commercial and residential single family homes.
A larger 1.52 acre property offered for $1.5 million along Palm Drive and NW 7th Street is marketed as available for eleven single family homes or twenty townhouses.
In January 2020, FDOT held a local hearing on design phases for eliminating traffic congestion at the end of the turnpike leading onto US1. One design called for building two high-rise single lanes from the turnpike returning to surface level at the causeway to the Keys, close to Last Chance Saloon. These single north/south lanes would be tolled.
The proposal alarmed local business people and government officials who termed the design the Florida City bypass.
FDOT is holding their final hearing on the project development study on Tuesday, July 20th. It will be held both virtually and in-person at 5:30 pm. In-person is at Homestead-Miami Speedway Champions Club, One Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd, Homestead, FL 33035 Pre-registration is required. Go to www.TurnpikeSouthMiamiDade.com.
Many are expected to voice their opposition to the project.
Mayor Otis Wallace has been working to defeat the project for over a year. Planning is in motion for the Mayor and Florida City staff to host Congressman Carlos Gimenez as he meets directly with Florida City business owners before the July 20th hearing. Mayor Wallace said that after speaking with Gimenez, the Congressman now wants to talk directly with the business people from the area who are upset about how severely their businesses will be negatively affected if the turnpike should bypass the area.
“The hearing will tell us if the proposal is in furtherance of the bypass or is it being proposed without regard to the flyover. Some of the businesses have lawyered-up, their is no support for this project.” said Mayor Wallace.
Jon Ward, Florida City’s Community Redevelopment Association Executive Director noted how diametrically opposed FDOT interests are to local businesses. “Any of us who remember when the federal highway system came in, or even compare it to when the railroads came through.
If you don’t have an off-ramp or a stop, if you have cars rushing by at 75 miles per hour, 20 feet above the town, you become a ghost town. We would be losing the 8 to 10 million cars that pass through Florida City and use our local businesses. Business is driven by slower traffic and accessiblity, and that will be gone. FDOT’s mission is to move the cars through as quickly as possible.”
Mayor Wallace noted that not only will the businesses be shut out, but the traffic congestion will just move a half mile down the road.
“Also, from what I understand is if that filtering of cars into Florida City as they stop to get gas, go the convenience store, stop at a restaurant or shop, if instead most of the cars drop down onto the same narrow roadway simultaneously merging onto the Stretch, it could bottleneck it even more.” said Mayor Wallace.
For the hearing Mayor Wallace said, “I’m sure the DOT know exactly what they are proposing on July 20th. If the map starts on Palm Drive, it starts in Florida City and we want to know what they will be doing right then and there.”
“We think this is the most detrimental project we’ve ever seen proposed for Florida City. It will take one of our main economic corridors and basically turn it into a ghost town. The other objective I have is the particular design is plain, straight-out ugly. It looks like they sought out the worst design they could possibly come up with. It’s not the type of thing you want to see in the middle of your city.” said Mayor Wallace.
As for the business corridor, potential commercial sites lining US1 and South Krome Avenue continue to be listed for sale.
A 2.32 acre property behind Wendy’s US1 restaurant is offered for $3.5 million with an address of 275 S. Krome Avenue. Further along South Krome, a 3.31 acre site behind the U.S. 1 corridor is listed for $2.95 million. Either property has the potential for further residential development.
Two large vacant lots along the US1 corridor also are listed for commercial development.
A 2.55 acre site at US1 and SW 352nd Street is offered for $2.6 million. Another property with frontage on US1 between the Racetrac gas station and the Holiday Inn Express is listed for $5.250 million for its 2.66 acre site.
