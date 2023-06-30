The Homestead Police Explorers Post 47 performed well in the recent South Florida Regional Explorer Competition at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale and were honored at the June 21st Homestead City Council meeting.
At the competition they were evaluated on scenarios such as traffic stop, crime scene, domestic crisis, crisis intervention, and search and arrest.
Each scenario involved four participants.
Homestead earned first place in crime scene. There, the participants used detective/officer skills to process a crime scene and determine what kind of crime had been committed.
They earned third place in search and arrest where they had to respond as an officer and look for a person in a room who had committed a crime and ask the subject questions. They read the subject the Miranda rights before questioning.
They earned fourth place in domestic crisis, a situation where a male and female had an argument. The Explorers had to separate both parties and determine if it was a domestic situation.
Homestead Explorers finished sixth overall among 20 other posts.
They also participated in an obstacle course, a talent show known as Explorers Got Talent, a bicycle course, and the shoot house where they kicked in a metal door, rescued a person (actually a dummy) and carried the individual out.
David Lemus, earned third place in the shoot house. In the bicycle course Jacklyn Hoyte, earned first place. In the obstacle course, Milo Joseph, placed second in the male category, Yajaira Bolaj received third in the obstacle course for female. Homestead placed second in the tug of war and second in the talent show.
Yajaira Bolaj, the chief of the Explorers in Homestead was proud of the performance of Post 47 and their accomplishments. “It was a really fun event and it included team building activities. We got to spend time with the other posts and we got to know their members.” he said.
Bolaj said she enjoyed being at the law enforcement event. “My favorite experience was the drill team and how they worked together and how coordinated they were. I like meeting new people and seeing how law enforcement helps the community,” she said.
Officer Shanell Wadley, a Homestead police officer who is the chief advisor for Explorers Post 47 was proud of the work the members have done.
“We have meetings once a week. They go over law enforcement topics. They help us on a volunteer basis at community events,” said Wadley.
The Explorers get to spend time with professional law enforcement personnel. They learn about the work officers do. Some go on to pursue careers in law enforcement. Some go to the police academy or seek careers in areas such as police aide or dispatch.
Jacklyn Hoyte has moved on from the Explorer program and is now at the Police Academy at Miami Dade College School of Justice. Bradley Coleman, an Explorer participated in the crime scene and search and arrest. He has entered the U.S. Army at the age of 17 with parental consent and is
expected to complete basic training and return in August for his senior year at South Dade Senior High School.
