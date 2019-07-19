On June 28th, the Board of Directors for Dade County Farm Bureau received notice that their Executive Director, Jorge Abreu, was leaving to take the position as Manager of Exhibits & Community Engagement with the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition. Abreu has faithfully served our local Farm Bureau for the past 3 ½ years.
Abreu came to Farm Bureau with many local, state and federal connections that he developed as an advocate for his alma mater for 15 years. He earned his degree from the University of Florida in Animal Science. His later studies with T.R.E.C. would add a second degree in Environmental Horticulture. He would use that knowledge to help run his father’s nursery until his dad sold the property and retired. For the next few years, Abreu helped a friend start an export business, though he continued to “lobby” for UF.
When the position of Executive Director opened up at Farm Bureau, Abreu was encouraged to apply with the support of Erik Tietig, Peter Schnebly and Ivonne Alexander. After meeting with Agent Manager, Hal Arve, the search was virtually over. Dade County Farm Bureau would never miss a beat under Abreu's leadership.
In a statement from Abreu he said, “Dade County Farm Bureau (DCFB) has been my home for almost 3 ½ years, where I was able to serve our members, the agricultural community and South Dade. I will be here to help train my replacement till August 30th. I would like to thank you for the opportunity to work and represent you. It has been a privilege and honor to be “A Voice for Agriculture” for our farmers and our community with our board members locally, in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. This is not a goodbye…but a thank you and see you soon!”
The search is now on for someone to take over where Abreu left off. Dade County Farm Bureau (DCFB) is seeking an Executive Director for immediate training and employment. The DCFB is an agriculture-based member service organization with over 3,400 members. The mission of DCFB is to serve its members by promoting and protecting agriculture. The Executive Director is responsible to the Board of Directors and functions as the Chief Operating Officer. He/She is responsible for the organizational structure and procedures, the day to day operations of the office, development and implementation of a fiscal operating budget, hiring, training and supervision of staff, maintaining public affairs programs, and long- range planning. Important obligations of the Executive Director are to manage fundraising events, represent the organization at stakeholder meetings, and regularly communicating with local, state, and federal politicians.
Applicants should be energetic, comfortable speaking in public, and passionate about agriculture. Good verbal and written communication skills are essential. A bachelor’s degree, or five years’ experience in an executive position is required. A high level of competence in Quickbooks and Microsoft Office are necessary as well as proficiencies in email communication and scheduling. Applicants must exemplify professionalism and reflect the values of the Dade County Farm Bureau. Send your resume to Jorge.Abreu@ffbf.org.
The posting closes July 26, 2019. Salary: $55,000
