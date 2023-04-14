Public comment period runs through April 27
he National Park Service (NPS) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District (USACE) are developing a multimillion-dollar project to replace failing seawall bulkheads, boat ramps, walkways, and aging amenities at the Flamingo Marina in Everglades National Park.
Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), this project aims to create an optimal visitor experience and improve safety while minimizing potential impacts on natural and cultural resources. The NPS and USACE are inviting public comment on this project through April 27.
“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to hear from our community and stakeholders,” said Pedro Ramos, superintendent of Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks. “This plan will evaluate options for replacing critical infrastructure installed in the 1950s and ensure the safety and well-being of park visitors and concessioners. Without this project, the bulkheads may be subject to catastrophic failure, causing them to fall into the water.”
Flamingo is one of the most popular areas of the park for visitors and offers a wide range of activities and access to the backcountry and wilderness areas. The Flamingo Marina facilities provide berthing and launching points for concession tour boats, rental fishing and house boats, canoes and kayaks, guided fishing boats, and vessels for park operations.
Infrastructure funding from GAOA is part of a concerted effort to address the extensive deferred maintenance and repair backlog in national parks. Supported by revenue from energy development, GAOA's Legacy Restoration Fund provides up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to the NPS to make significant enhancements in national parks to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education, and enjoyment for current and future visitors.
The public can view a project newsletter with information about the project and alternative actions and submit written comments on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/bulkheads.
Although submitting comments through the project website is preferred, comments may also be mailed to:
Superintendent
Attn: Flamingo Marina Bulkheads Rehabilitation Project
Everglades National Park
40001 State Road 9336, Homestead, FL 33034
Mailed comments must be postmarked by April 27, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.