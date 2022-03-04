When the News Leader last reported on Everglades National Parks 2 major projects in December of 2020, both the Flamingo Lodge and the renovation of the Flamingo Visitors Center were projected to be completed in the Fall and Summer of 2021 respectively.
As with many construction projects, impacts of COVID-19 on supply, transportation, work force, and cost of materials has resulted in significant delays.
On February 26th, we were able to participate in an onsite update on both projects provided to Staff and Members of the Board of Directors of the Florida National Parks Association (FNPA) by the Park. Ranger Allan Scott, Chief of Interpretation began with an overview of the public/private partnership agreement with Guest Services to build the 24-unit lodge with restaurant.
The four lodging buildings will have a mix of studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units, all featuring kitchenettes, balconies, and views of Florida Bay. These buildings and the restaurant are being constructed of repurposed shipping containers which are reconfigured and partially finished off-site.
All of the lodge is elevated 14 feet to meet stringent Monroe County building codes.
Curtis Rimes, Gates Construction’s onsite supervisor, told the group that all containers for buildings 1, 2, and 3 were set, connected, and that framing for their roofs were in place. He added that building 4 would be set and roofing begun early nest week.
Ranger Scott explained that even though the lodging buildings would be completed first, they cannot be utilized until the restaurant is completed.
The restaurant, planned to seat approximately 100 patrons, will also house check-in and will be the base for internet, fire detection/ alarm, and utilities. Rimes told the group that the projects completion of the project by the end of August 2022.
After moving the short distance to the site of the Visitors Center which was built as part of Mission 66, a 10-year project to upgrade National Park amenities to celebrate the 50-year Anniversary of the Park Service the update continued.
Ranger Scott began by describing the complicated mix of funding streams being used for the renovation, required due to damage by a series of hurricanes in the summer of 2005.
These include appropriated hurricane funds, National Parks Entrance and Concessionaire funds and grants and donations from several nongovernmental organizations.
The Florida National Parks Association has provided $200,000.00 to the effort, originally projected to cost 5.5 million dollars.
Scott also described some of the challenges in renovating the Center which opened in 1957 while maintaining the exterior look of Mission 66 Architect Cecil John Doty’s design. The historic designation of the building does not relieve the Parks Service from current safety and accessibility requirements.
The complex which originally held both the Visitors Center, a restaurant, coffee shop, and bar will now house a Law Enforcement Center in one wing and the large Visitors Center in the other.
The second floor of this wing will have a large display and information area with both traditional and digital exhibits. Several of those exhibits will celebrate and tell the story of Guy Bradley, a game warden assigned to the Flamingo area, who was killed in 1905 while confronting poachers. The Center will be named for Bradley.
The second floor will also provide exhibit space that can be reconfigured as meeting and breakout rooms. There will also be a bookstore and gift shop. The entire area and its exhibits are designed to allow the space to be used for large events.
Ranger Scott told the group that the exterior and interior renovations will be completed this summer. The opening of the Center however will have to wait on the installation of the exhibits.
At the conclusion of the update, Jessica Pierce, Executive Director of FNPA, told the News Leader, “As a nonprofit partner and cooperating association of the National Parks Service, including Everglades we raise funding to support programs in the Park. Our Board was thrilled to have this opportunity to donate to support the renovation of Flamingo Visitors Center and the future of the Flamingo area of the Park.”
When asked how people can help, she responded, “Getting involved with the parks and coming to visit, spending money in the bookshops either in the Parks or online and participating in any of our Institute programs puts money directly back into the Parks. Joining the FNPA is another way to support Everglades, Biscayne, and Dry Tortugas National Parks as well as the Great Cypress Preserve.”
For information, floridanationalparksassociation.com .
