On Sat., Dec. 3, Everglades National Park will celebrate its 75th Anniversary with a rededication ceremony, live music, historic reenactors, and tours of the new facilities in Flamingo.
Participants will be among the first to see inside the newly renovated Guy Bradley Visitor Center.
The event is free and open to the public. Entrance fees will be waived for Dec. 3.
Everglades National Park was dedicated on Dec. 6, 1947, in Everglades City, Florida.
The anniversary theme is “75 years old, but still brand new.”
From Everglades restoration to rebuilding and remodeling park facilities to the dynamic diversity of plants and animals in the park, each visit brings a new experience.
The schedule is as follows:
1:30 pm - Historic reenactors and live music by singer/songwriter Grant Livingston
2:00 pm - Re-dedication Ceremony with emcee Ron Magill of ZooMiami
3:15-5:00 -
• Reception hosted by the Florida National Parks Association
• Open House of the newly renovated Guy Bradley Visitor Center
• Tours of the rebuilt Flamingo Lodge - because the Flamingo Lodge is still an active construction site, closed-toed shoes are required and hard hats will be provided for participants to wear.
The ceremony will take place outdoors under a tent adjacent to the Guy Bradley Visitor Center with a view of Florida Bay. A sign language interpreter will be present during the ceremony.
The Guy Bradley Visitor Center, also known as the Flamingo Visitor Center, is located in Flamingo, 38 miles from the park’s main Homestead entrance (approx. 50-minute drive). Guests should allow ample time to travel to the site, park and walk to the ceremony location.
Handicap parking is available, and guests may be dropped off closer to the venue if needed.
Restrooms are available at several locations in Flamingo.
The Flamingo Marina Store and food truck will be open for drinks, snacks, sandwiches and a special “1947 Burger.”
Boat tours, camping, Eco-Tents and houseboat rentals may be booked through the park’s authorized concessioner, Flamingo Adventures.
For those looking for a full-day adventure, Artists in Residence in Everglades (AIRIE), one of the park’s partners, is hosting events for the anniversary. From 9:30-11:30 a.m., AIRIE will wrap up Miami Art Week with an immersive Photo Walk in the park; and from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., they will be previewing a new exhibition in the AIRIE Nest Gallery at the Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center.
For information visit: www.nps.gov/ever/getinvolved/everglades-75th-anniversary.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.