On Saturday, Dec. 3rd, Everglades National Park held a 75th anniversary celebration along the shore of Florida Bay in the Flamingo area of the Park.
Before the kickoff of the formal event the crowd was entertained by singer songwriter Grant Livingston and historical reenactors portraying individuals key to the founding of Everglades National Park.
These included Guy Bradley a game warden who was killed in a confrontation with poachers in 1905.
Under a large tent, the public, Park personnel, and representatives of many of the organizations and government entities involved in Everglades restoration gathered. These included Ron Magill from ZooMiami who was the Master of Ceremonies, Everglades National Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos, Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Shannon Estenoz, Chairman of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida Talbert Cypress, Director Tribal Historic Preservation Office of the Seminole Tribe of Florida Tina Osceola, US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton, South Florida Water Management District Chairman Chauncey Goss, US Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander Colonel James Booth, Florida, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton, and Co-Founder of Captains for Clean Water Chris Wittman.
In his welcoming remarks Superintendent Ramos saluted the hard work of Park employees, “Those that wear the Green and Gray and the Flat Hat” both present and past. He acknowledged elected officials; National, State, and County Government Agencies and the coalition of Non-Government Organizations that support the Park and Everglades Restoration.
He concluded his remarks by saying, “This event is open to the public because the Everglades and every single one of the 473 National Parks Service Units belong to you. We welcome you today and everyday with joy and the commitment that we will continue to care for this place. That we will continue to restore this place in a way that reflects how we, after all of these years, now finally understand how the Everglades have cared for us for thousands and thousands of years.”
Rep. Wasserman Schultz began her remarks by saying, “It gives me great pleasure to come together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the best National Park in our great country!”
When she turned to Everglades restoration, she highlighted how the Everglades Caucus that she Co-Chairs with Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart had won an additional $407 million additional dollars in 2023 funding. She continued, “The State has done their part for many years. I’m glad that the Federal Government has finally stepped up to do it’s part. We have to keep our foot on the accelerator.” She continued, “Our Delegation will continue to stand united. There are a lot of things that we disagree on, Everglades ain’t one of them. We really do stand together to make sure that we protect this place and that we can preserve it for generations to come.”
After her remarks, Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava presented a proclamation proclaiming Everglades Nation Parks Day in the County.
After the additional speakers concluded, Rep. Wasserman Schultz presented Secretary Estenoz and Superintendent Ramos with a copy of the House Resolution rededicating Everglades National Park.
Guests were then invited to an open house in the newly renovated and renamed Guy Bradley Visitors Center and tours of the still under construction Flamingo Lodge.
