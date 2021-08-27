In another transition of local businesses, esidents accustomed to seeing the Richard’s Tractors signs on Campbell Drive may have noticed a change as the Everglades Equipment Group has added Homestead to be their Miami-Dade County location.
Founded on the northern edge of the Everglades in 1963, Mike Schlechter, president of the company, speaks to their history in a recent blog post.
“Our family migrated to South Florida in the early 1900s to begin farming in the Everglades Agricultural Area, which evolved into servicing John Deere tractors for the farmers, and in 1963 Everglades Equipment Group was born. We understand what it takes to keep an operation running efficiently and effectively, while overcoming challenges.
I am a part of the 3rd generation of the family that owns and operates Everglades Equipment Group, and we pride ourselves on investing in good people, product availability, quality parts, and outstanding service. We are ready to serve the Miami-Dade community and show you the Everglades difference!”
The company, which has eighteen locations, is the largest John Deere dealer in the state. As also explained in the blog post, Bobby Doyle, known in the Homestead community for his involvement in organizations such as the Youth Fishing Foundation, Florida Farm Bureau, and the Miami-Dade chapter of the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association, is the on-site manager. “I am proud to serve the Miami-Dade community in this new role, and am honored to work for Everglades,” said Doyle.
“The South Florida community has unique needs, and our Everglades team is trained and prepared to meet and exceed expectations for the long haul. From farming to construction to landscape companies and all property owners, we are ready to serve. I am excited for the first-class customer service we are going to provide to my hometown community. Be patient and prepared for the great changes that are coming to our dealership.”
He'll be busy with more than day-to-day operations though as this is actually a temporary location pending final decision about a larger permanent facility planned for the November timeframe. There will be no lapse for customers, however, as the familiar site offers full operation of equipment sales, parts, and service for John Deere and multiple other brands from Alamo Industrial to UM Unverferth.
In having selected Homestead for their expansion, Schlechter reiterated their approach and goals on their main website, “Our family initially began and continues to run a farming operation, so we understand what it takes to make a business, no matter what industry, a success! We invite you to put us to the test and look forward to doing business together.”
The new dealership is located at 1995 NE 8th St in Homestead; Tel: (305) 247-9886; https://www.evergladesfarmequipment.com
