Everglades and Dry Tortugas National Parks will waive their entrance fee on six days in 2021.
The fee-free days are part of the Trump Administration’s unprecedented commitment to increase access, promote recreational opportunities, improve visitor facilities and conserve natural and historical treasures in national parks for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people.
The six entrance fee-free days for 2021 will be:
• Monday, January 18 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
• Saturday, April 17 – First Day of National Park Week
• Wednesday, August 4 – Great American Outdoors Act anniversary
• Wednesday, August 25 – National Park Service Birthday
• Saturday, September 25 – National Public Lands Day
• Thursday, November 11 – Veterans Day
Everglades National Park normally charges $30.00 per vehicle or vessel, $25.00 per motorcycle, and $15.00 per person for pedestrians, cyclists and paddle-craft, for a 7-day pass.
Dry Tortugas National Park normally charges $15.00 per person over the age of 16, which is good for 7 days. Fees are ordinarily included in the ticket prices for ferry and seaplane tours, but they will not be included on fee free days.
The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, transportation, or special tours.
Everglades and Dry Tortugas National Parks are two of approximately 100 national parks that have an entrance fee. There are more than 300 other national parks that do not charge an entrance fee.
Last year, 327 million people visited national parks and spent $21 billion which supported 340,500 jobs across the country and had a $41.7 billion impact on the U.S. economy.
In 2019, Dry Tortugas National Park welcomed 79,200 visitors who contributed $4.8 million to the local economy, and Everglades National Park welcomed 1,118,300 visitors who contributed $110 million to the local economy.
Everglades National Park also offers an annual pass for $55.00, which covers unlimited admissions to the park for 12 months from the date of purchase. The new 2021 Everglades National Park annual pass will be available January 1, 2021. It features a photo of a Great White Heron submitted by park intern Rachel DiPietro.
Earlier this year, Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt signed Secretary’s Orders 3386 and 3387, granting veterans, Gold Star Families and fifth graders free access to all national parks, wildlife refuges and other Federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior.
Veterans and Gold Star Families will have free access forever.
