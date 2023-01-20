Two Venezuelan nationals wanted by law enforcement authorities in Mexico for human trafficking and sex exploitation were turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities Dec. 28, by officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Miami.
Arianny Paola Vega-Escalona, 24, and Yubisay Delimar Sandoval Sequera, 32, departed Miami International Airport to their destination of Harlingen, Texas, where they were turned over to authorities in Mexico via the Brownsville port of entry.
Vega-Escalona and Sandoval Sequera were both arrested by ERO officers, April 5, 2022, in Homestead. An immigration judge in Miami ordered Vega-Escalona’s and Sandoval Sequera’s removal from the United States, Dec. 7 and 12, 2022, respectively.
“The return of these two fugitives to Mexico is a prime example of how ICE works closely with our international law enforcement partners to identify, locate and deport noncitizens who are wanted in for allegedly committing crimes,” said ERO Miami Field Office Director Garrett Ripa. “ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of noncitizens fugitives. As a result, our communities are safer and more secure.”
ERO Miami coordinated the removal of Vega-Escalona and Sandoval Sequera with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) attaché office in Mexico and the Mexican National Police.
Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact the ICE Tip Line at 1-866-347-2423. They can also file a tip online by completing ICE’s online tip form.
