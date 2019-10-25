Upper Keys traffic advisory for First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run on Nov. 9. There are some changes this year to the annual First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run Half Marathon & 4 Mile Run/Walk to be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 that will effect traffic.
Motorists are asked to note the times, plan accordingly and be patient.
• The entirety of U.S. 1 on the 18-Mile Stretch from Florida City, Florida to Mile Marker 106 in Key Largo will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
• All motorists entering and leaving the Florida Keys during the aforementioned time will be diverted to Card Sound Road and County Road 905.
• One U.S. 1 southbound lane will be closed from Mile Marker 106 to Rowell’s Waterfront Park at approximately Mile Marker 104 during the aforementioned time.
Please be patient, plan accordingly and help spread the word.
For information about the event, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/KeyLargo/KeyLargoBridgeRun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.