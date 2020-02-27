Tell us your favorite story from any event you loved at the track. Dig in to your photos, memorabilia, ticket stubs and tell us about your best memories. Send us your favorite pictures.
Three lucky winners will win a pair of weekend passes to the Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Champions Club to enjoy three great day’s of racing, March 20, 21 and 22.
Champions Club Tickets include: Private, spacious, air-conditioned indoor club; All-inclusive food and open bar; Reserved outdoor chair-back seating; Pre-Race Pit Pass (Saturday & Sunday); Private restrooms and elevator, Preferred parking; 3-Day hard card and lanyard; Access to race track for post-race celebration.
Three ways to enter:
- Email: info@newsleadermail.com
- Message us on Facebook
- Mail to: 125 NE 8th St, St. 2, Homestead FL 33030
Deadline for submissions is March 13.
By submitting an entry you authorize the SDNL to publish your name, story and/or photos.
