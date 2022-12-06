I believe one of the best things about the Christmas season is getting to see all the lighted decorations people and businesses set up.
As a kid in cold Connecticut many years ago, my mom would drive me and my siblings around town multiple times each season to check out all the different lights, colors, and ways they were done.
We were always thrilled to find that just when we thought we had seen the best display, another one was just right around the corner to amaze us even more.
Now this year in a much hotter Homestead with my own family, I got to relive this same Yuletide magic, but on a much larger scale at Homestead Motor Speedway (HMS) this past Saturday.
While the Magic of Lights Holiday Display – from the team at Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC – has also been in Daytona for the past five years, Homestead has been blessed with the experience again too.
And since I missed last year’s local debut, I made sure not to miss it this time; and I’m more than happy to say it was worth the wait, and didn’t disappoint!
Driving up just across from Gate 18, we got ready to be delightfully dazzled, but what lay ahead.
Upon checking in, I scanned a QR code as instructed, for some curated Christmas tunes to accompany us on our drive-through journey, and headed through the archway, with the headlights off as also advised to better enjoy the evening.
Thankfully, the drive up and into the event teased us with glimpses of displays towering up to 32 feet tall, and once on the course set up around HMS, we followed the line of cars and trucks through even more vibrant and articulated scenes.
My wife giddily pointed out an animated Santa leaping off a ramp, flipping into the air and landing him and his motorcycle safely to the awaiting ramp.
We also smiled at the 3 Pigs, gawked at the new and gigantic Barbie display; this thing was massive!
My son beamed at the Prehistoric Christmas section, complete with frollicking T-Rexes rocking Santa hats, and Pterodactyls pulling Santa’s sleigh.
I joyfully alerted them to the Bigfoot display, complete with an unlucky car being crushed under the giant tire of the light-up monster truck.
Rounding a corner to the next section, we glimpsed iconic spots around the world done up with hundreds of more lights, depicting places like a decorated Taj Mahal, and Easter Island statue wearing another Santa hat.
Past this, we eyed a detailed Nativity scene, with camels, wisemen, manger, Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.
Further on, we drove through the 12 Days of Christmas, with each day fully illustrated, before going through the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights: a corridor of twinkling, color-changing lights.
Because Christmas decorations aren’t complete without candy, we squealed when we saw Candyland!
Here, Gummy Bears pulled by Santa on a train, human-sized lollipops, and ice cream cones lit up the night, along with a candy cart.
As we made our way through a final lighted and flickering display of icicles overhead, we finished singing along to the Christmas Carol Mix through our car’s speakers, past large candy canes on our way out of HMS.
Now here, some cars went left and truly did so, while other cars like ours went right, the right way, and found a little lighted surprise: an outside area for pictures.
This was the perfect bonus stage, since while visitors have to stay in their cars to enjoy the lighted path, here selfies and family photos can be taken amongst the 40 foot Illuminating Mega Tree – a Christmas Tree with lights synchronized to music – in addition to a lighted walk-in gift box, a 2022 sign, or the Magic of Lights LED marquee.
Our Christmas photo this year will definitely be lit!
Sorry, couldn’t resist…
This family fun goes on until Jan. 1, everyday from 6-10 pm, go to www.magicoflights.com/homestead for per vehicle tickets.
