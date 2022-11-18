As we draw closer to Thanksgiving Day, thoughts shift from the sweetness of Halloween to the savoriness of this month’s beloved annual holiday.
And now with Miami-Dade Farmers Month also debuting, we’ll have a new yearly tradition to look forward to every November.
Organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), the month-long event seeks to celebrate the Miami countryside with something for everyone – whether it be fine dining, exotic fruits, goat yoga, local produce, and more – here in South Dade.
With deals and discounts available until November 30, GMCVB Chief Operating Officer Rolando Aedo said doing so highlights the necessity of the area.
“South Dade is as important as South Beach,” said Aedo.
For over 30 years the GMCVB has been bringing forth programs to showcase unique experiences for both residents and tourists to enjoy: the ultimate goal of Miami-Dade Farmer’s Month, Aedo said.
“There are some folks that may live downtown,” Aedo said, “that maybe weren’t even aware that we’ve got farms out in the Redland, or that you could pick strawberries, or get freshly baked cinnamon buns.”
With the rise of agrotourism, ecotourism, and already existing local GMCVB programs like Miami Spice, Aedo said the idea for Miami-Dade Farmers Month sprang forth from District 8 Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins.
Higgins explained her desire to spotlight the farmers, the Redland area, and beyond.
"It has been a priority of mine to showcase the health, beauty and diversity of our farming community and thankfully, with the excellent work of the GMCVB, we created the first ever Miami-Dade Farmers Month,” said Higgins.
Partnering with the GMVCB, Higgins also noted the importance of these local businesses, and their economic impact in the area.
“This month is dedicated to our wonderful farming community that accounts for thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars to our local economy. Gone are the days when Miami was primarily known for its beaches, nightlife and entertainment. Now, Miami Farm Life is becoming a popular theme and scene with our South Dade agro-tourism industry growing," Higgins said.
With November now officially declared Miami-Dade Farmers Month, Aedo said he and his team are hard at work promoting and advertising the event.
In doing so, the businesses involved are all just as excited to be a part of it also, said Aedo; as many have already been growing outside of just being known for one thing.
“They have been truly appreciative”, Aedo said. “Pinto [Farms] as a great example, they have seized the opportunity to use their farm’s history, and have now expanded to incorporate the tourism aspect… and they’ve told me it has been a tremendous benefit, especially and ironically during the pandemic…[as] outdoor/open air experiences.”
For those interested in taking part in these unique opportunities and even more, Higgins welcomes you.
“This November, see you all in the South Side of Miami, aka, our Miami Countryside," said Higgins.
For more information on all of the deals, destinations, and discounts, visit the Miami-Dade Farmers Month website at www.miamiandbeaches.com/miami-dade-farmers-month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.