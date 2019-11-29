Throughout December, visitors can tour the historic houses at the Deering Estate as they come alive with holiday accents and decorations from the 1920s.
The holiday decorating program is an annual tradition, and will feature some of South Florida's top interior designers, led by Deering Estate Designer in Residence, Alfredo Brito. Based in Miami, Brito is an award-winning designer whose talents have been recognized by Architectural Digest, Florida
Design and many more.
This year, our designers will bring the glitz and glamour of the 1920s to the Deering Estate.
The designers will transform the Stone House with historic holiday décor, instilling in each room the grandeur and iconic beauty of the Jazz Age. Inspired by the historical significance of 1922, the year when the Stone House was constructed, holiday décor pulls from a variety of inspirations including the discovery of King Tutankha-men's tomb as inspiration for the decoration in the library. The rest of the house will be designed in the spirit and styles of Art Nouveau and Art Deco that were so popular in the early part of the 20th century.
In keeping with the historic significance of the Deering Estate, Brito will recreate the glory of Christmas Eve in the Richmond Cottage in 1903. Guests will travel back in time to the when the Richmond's operated the only hotel between Coconut Grove and Key West and experience the holidays as winter guests of the innkeeper, Ms. Edith Richmond.
Alongside the holiday décor, visitors will also find new permanent features of the Estate in our efforts to return the houses to their early 1900s splendor. These include the repainting of the Great Hall ceiling and the return of two rare, centuries-old stained-glass panels known as the "Flight into Egypt." These works were part of Charles Deering's collection recorded in the 1924 inventory of gifts to his daughters. The two pre-17th century works of art originally displayed in the entrance hall in the Stone House depict variations of traditional flight into Egypt motif, the holy family's journey to escape the violence in their homeland from King Herod.
A special thanks to the designers, volunteers and returning Miami-based Garden Club members who have donated their time and services for this year's holiday decorating effort:
Richmond Cottage and Library – Alfredo Brito, Alfredo Brito Interiors
Deering Study -- Fanny Messa, Drapes by Fanny
Mrs. Deering Bedroom -- Taylor Anne Abess, Parlor Interiors
Mr. Deering Bedroom -- Roman Miguel Garcia, Buds 'n Bloom Floral Design
Great Hall -- 100 Ladies of Deering and Alfredo Brito
Entrance Hall -- Designs + Things, LLC Designer and Jose Arango, and Carolina Velazquez
Second-floor landing and staircase -- Pottery Barn, Village at Gulfstream Park
Living Classroom at the Visitor Center -- Palmetto Bay Garden Club
The Historic Holiday Décor is on display daily, December 1, 2019 to January 3, 2020, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is free with Estate admission: $15 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-14). Admission is free for Deering Estate Foundation Members and children under 4 years old. Closed on Christmas day.
