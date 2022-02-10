Shree Sontinemi, Royal Palm Pharmacy pharmacist on the last day of business.
The community drug store which first opened in 1986 has been beset by Covid certainly, but the added burden was rent that has been raised to more than twice the original amount since they took over just 5 years ago.
Sontinemi assured his customers that their records and pharmacy needs will be managed at the Walgreen’s at US#1 and Campbell Drive.
