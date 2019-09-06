With the Friday, Aug. 30th qualifying deadline, eleven local candidates will be on the primary election ballot, including:
Mayoral Candidates - Bradley Compton, Steve Losner, Jeff Porter and Steve Shiver; Seat #2 (Keys Gate) - Sean Fletcher, Dennis Maytan and Paul Wiggins Jr.; Seat #3 (Villages) - William (Bobby) Rea, Larry Roth (incumbent) and Kim Sloan Hill. For Seat #6 (Oasis) - the incumbent, Patricia Fairclough will be running unopposed.
