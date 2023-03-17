Last year the Economic Development Council of South Miami-Dade (EDC) celebrated their thirtieth anniversary as an official organization. Although overlapping schedules meant many previous attendees were not able to join the Thursday, March 9, 2023 Annual Open Board Meeting, there were accomplishments to report and news to share as well as the ceremony to Affirm and Reaffirm the Board of Directors.
Guests enjoyed music selections sung by Homestead Senior High School students led by Alejandro Rodriguez, prior to the start of the meeting. Lisa Greer, Chair of EDC, welcomed everyone and acknowledged dignitaries and special visitors.
Originally created as part of the response to help with the monumental challenge of recovery after Hurricane Andrew, EDC collaborates closely with the Village of Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, the Town of Cutler Bay, Homestead, and Florida City where collectively more than 20,000 businesses now operate.
Geri Grimes-Lewis, Executive Director, spoke briefly of their history and the year’s successes. A major effort is as a designated hub of the Miami-Dade Small Business Resource Navigator Program.
Florida International University (FIU) is the center for the program funded by the Small Business Administration (SBA).
“The Miami-Dade Business Navigator program utilizes deeply trusted community-based organizations to guide small businesses to all the community resources, services and programs that are available for your business. MDBN provides additional capacity to these trusted local groups to reach more businesses in the community and create a stronger local network of Miami-Dade small business providers. The goal is to improve access to the assistance you need to start a new business, grow an existing business, or recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The first step is to set up a no-cost consultation so we can learn more about you and your business. After that, we can connect you to a Navigator to provide consulting, training, or access to critical resources.” Services provided at no cost are: “one-on-one technical assistance, training and information entrepreneurs need to succeed.” (https://business.fiu.edu/business-navigator) Grimes-Lewis, a resident of Cutler Bay, explained they already had more than eighty clients with the goal of, “Taking a small business from inception to the end.” She recounted one woman whose small business was struggling and faced potential closure. “We were able to get her to the right connections and she’s still open.”
The first set of mailers to expand their outreach have been sent to Palmetto Bay and the cards are customized to each municipality. The mailer outlines the program with a QR Code businesses can scan to go directly to register. The Town of Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott’s quote on the card is, “The EDC has been very beneficial as a contact with community development in terms of finding additional methods for bringing new business to our area.”
A plaque was presented to Meerbott in recognition of the continuing progress of Cutler Bay and plaques for the other mayors will be presented at another time. There was also a plaque for Baptist Health South Florida for their “The Healthy Hub” at West Kendall Baptist Hospital. The program is promoting free preventive healthcare with walk-in service for multiple types of vital statistics checks, assessments and resources for healthy living, and referrals for follow-up care, if needed.
Greer emphasized that strong collaboration with the respective Chambers of Commerce, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and the Beacon Council as well as the municipalities were key to success as were the efforts of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and District 8 and 9 Commissioners.
William, “Bill” Talbert, longtime CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), was on hand to conduct the reaffirm and affirmation ceremony for the members of the Board of Directors and the Officers. “Many of my early projects were in South Dade,” he mentioned after thanking everyone for attending and also acknowledging individuals from various offices and organizations.
The ceremony reaffirmed and affirmed Greer, Grimes-Lewis, Peter England, Chief Strategy Officer; Sioux dePass, Secretary/Treasurer; Wilbur Bell, Founder and Board Member; and Richard Candia, Board Member. Members Baldwyn English, Tania Acosta, Richard Miller, and Michelle Mejia were not able to attend. Greer announced Mr. Matthew R. Rocco, President, South Florida Manufacturers Association (SFMA), was the newest Board of Director member. Although not present, a press release described his valuable background. “Mr. Rocco’s addition to the EDC’s Board furthers its commitment to growth and innovation in the manufacturing industry, as he will provide valuable insight and strategic guidance to the organization ongoing efforts in executing the Strategic Economic Development Plan (https://edcsouthmiamidade.com/strategic-economic-development-plan/). The strategies developed include the expansion of the manufacturing industry by bringing new manufacturing businesses to South Miami-Dade and the creation of new jobs.”
To learn more go to https://edcsouthmiamidade.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Email is info@edcsouthmiamidade.com ; Tel: (305) 378-9470. By mail: P.O. Box 344217, Homestead, Florida 33034-9583.
