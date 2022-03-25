The physical destruction of Hurricane Andrew made national and international headlines for a period of time. And as is the nature of things, those not directly impacted in some way moved on to other news and events. A prolonged effect to the initial economic devastation did not likely occur to anyone who was not attempting to rebuild lives, homes, and businesses.
The Economic Development Council of South Miami-Dade (EDC) was created as part of the response to help with the monumental challenge of
recovery. Memories flowed in conversations Thursday, March 17, 2022, where individuals who gathered at Schnebly Winery were a mix of “Before Andrew” and “After Andrew”. The evening was the Annual Open Board Meeting of the EDC in their thirtieth year of operation. It was an opportunity to look back at what they accomplished and what is still to come.
“In thinking about our partnership with EDC, Chamber South strongly supports them,” said Brittnie Bassant, President and CEO Chamber South. “We are about collaboration. That is how we build our communities and move forward.”
Miami Dade County Commissioner, District 9 Kionne McGhee is looking to the future. “EDC’s role is being an economic driver in our business areas and connecting our communities. Their ability to communicate business opportunities and initiatives will take us to levels not seen before.”
Peter Schnebly, founder and owner of Schnebly Winery, has been part of many changes in Redland. “These are exciting times for South Dade. It’s an honor to be working with the people I do and a group like EDC. It’s important we’re smart about this and not say yes to everything. Quality of life and business have to complement each other.”
Lucia Soria, Chair, South Dade Chamber of Commerce, spoke to shared goals. “The SDCC congratulates the EDC on their 30th anniversary.
The synergy and collaboration between these two organizations will continue to lead the effort in bringing economic development, jobs and new
businesses to South Dade! This partnership will continue to bring programming and opportunities for growth to those businesses who have made South Dade their home.
The more we work to be able to "live, work, play, learn and pray" in our community, the better off our residents and businesses will be. Stronger together through educational opportunities and local resources!”
Lisa Greer, Chair of EDC, opened the official part of the meeting with a welcome and highlighting two of the founding members, Wilbur Bell and Leif Gunderson, who were among the civic and business leaders
present. She voiced how Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava has been a true supporter of EDC and invited Mia DeVane from the Mayor’s office to the stage. The Redland resident read the formal proclamation from the Mayor and Council of Commissioners.
”It is essential to recognize the Economic Development Council and their importance after Hurricane Andrew,” were part of the comments.
Geri Grimes-Lewis, Executive Director, then brought the board members forward.
Directors Baldwyn English and Richard Miller were not able to attend as Peter A. England, Chief Strategy Officer, reaffirmed the other board members, Sioux dePass, Secretary/Treasurer joined Greer and Grimes-Lewis with Directors Tania Acosta, Wilbur Bell, Michelle Mejia, and Richard Candia, as they took their oath of office.
The Executive Director reminded attendees EDC covers the municipalities of Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, and Florida City; from Kendall Drive south to the Monroe County line. A recent effort was helping defeat a proposed Department of Transportation flyover/by-pass in Florida City which would have adversely impacted dozens of businesses. They have now also met with all the County Commissioners in the district as well as Representative Salazar to focus on business issues. Another major achievement is EDC has been named in a Small Business Navigator Grant with Florida International University (FIU) for a grant from The Miami-Dade Small Business Resource Navigator Program to work on small business retail, especially to help shuttered businesses. “We look forward to working with all our communities to make South Dade the place to Live, Work, Play, Pray, and Learn.”
Special recognition for two individuals was next. Rene Infante, Jr., was on hand to accept the award for his father, Rene Infante, well known for
establishing the local landmark Redland Market Village. “He feels honored, and he asked me to say his years with EDC were important. It hasn’t always been easy and we have to keep working.” The senior Enfante’s contributions spanned years to include serving as Chair and being instrumental in the
“South Dade, More to Explore” campaign.
EDC partners with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and William Talbert III is a familiar name. David Whitaker, GMCVB President & Chief Executive Officer, and Rolando Aedo, Chief Operating Officer,
accepted the award on Talbert’s behalf. With more than twenty years in GMCVB, fourteen as President & CEO, he was known as “Miami Bill”. In the times of traveling to multiple places and meetings, it was how he distinguished himself from all the other “Bills” and “Williams”. Whitaker recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew when extended economic struggles gripped the area. “What EDC has done in those difficult days to where you are now is incredible. We are committed to helping you succeed.”
To learn more about EDC, go to https://edcsouthmiamidade.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Email is info@edcsouthmiamidade.com ; Tel: (305) 378-9470. Mailing address is P.O. Box 344217, Homestead, Florida 33034-9583.
