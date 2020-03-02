Early Voting for the March 17, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary Election begins Monday, March 2 and runs for 14 consecutive days through Sunday, March 15 at 23 convenient locations throughout Miami-Dade County. The full list of Early Voting sites, including hours of operation and addresses can be found on the 2020 Elections Page Early Voting page.
Voters are reminded not to wait until Election Day to cast their ballot since they can go to any of the 23 sites throughout the Early Voting period, unlike Election Day when they must go to their assigned precinct. Wait times for all 23 sites will be posted on the Elections Department’s website and will be updated throughout the day, so voters can make an informed decision as to when and where is most convenient for them.
Voters are also encouraged to review their customized sample ballot to prepare in advance of heading to the polls.
For more information, please visit www.iamelectionready.org or call 311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.