Miami-Dade County has sold a large South Dade property to a large e-commerce corporation The 76.9 acre property in Homestead is to be the largest Miami-Dade distribution center to date. The planned extreme size will allow the distribution center to meet the growing demand throughout Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys, as well as other parts of south Florida.
The property was purchased from Miami-Dade County for $22.06 million.
According to the Business Journal, “The site plan calls for 1 million square feet, investing at least $80 million in construction and related costs, and will create at least 325 jobs with an average salary of $32,000.”
The Journal cited that Foundry Commercial Acquisitions, who developed a site for Amazon in Opa-Locka, filed this site plan with 95 loading docks, 200 trailer stalls and 666 car parking spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.