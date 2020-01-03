This will be the 3rd year, Soroptimist International of Homestead will be hosting the Blue Jean Ball during Homestead's Championship rodeo weekend.
Dust off your boots and hats and get ready for a fantastic evening of food, dancing and fun.
The Blue Jean Ball is scheduled for Saturday, January 25th.
A prime rib dinner will be served from 6-8 pm, at a price of $35.00. Ticket price includes the dinner as well as the festivities afterwards, which, this year, includes the Shane Duncan Band. Dance only tickets can be purchased for $15.00 each.
Cash bar will be available. Raffles and door prizes will also be on the lineup.
If you've ever been to the Blue Jean Ball, you know you're going again this year, and if you haven't ever been, you will definetely want to put this event on your calendar.
Tickets may be purchased at the door, or you can skip the wait at the door and go online to www.homesteadrodeodance.com and purchase them ahead of time.
The women of Soroptimist International of Homestead hope to see you there for a great night of food, drink and dancing.
Soroptimist International of Homestead is a women’s business organization known for helping women and girls and local families in our community.
Fundraising allows the Soroptimist’s to provide scholarships to single mothers heading back to school to further their education, young women entering college, and an award for girls between 14-17 years old, who have seen a need in the community and created a solution.
Mentoring young girls at Campbell Drive K-8, is a program just beginning it's 2nd year.
They also provide baskets of care for people going through life threatening illnesses, to bring a bright spot on a dark day.
The Soroptomists also provide Thanksgiving dinners to migrant families at Redondo Elementary in need, and Christmas presents for the same class during the holidays. Along with many other local outreach programs, they tirelessly give of their time.
Further information can be found at www.sihomestead.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.