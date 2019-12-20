Volunteers at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Pennsylvania would have assuredly been dressed more warmly than those who gathered at Palm Woodlawn Cemetery Saturday, Dec 14, 2019. Their purpose though was the same; to honor and remember veterans as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
The U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club began their participation ten years ago and current club president Frederick Lane (better known as “Claus”), said they had almost 300 wreaths to place this year. For him, the message to share is, “The country seems to be on the verge of forgetting and this tells people who have gone before us, we won’t forget.”
Many of the volunteers arrived at the John G. Salley American Legion Post 43 in Homestead to take part in the motorcade escorted by Homestead Police. Others arrived separately, waiting near the veterans’ memorial stone and flagpole. By the time the ceremony began, more than 100 people were present.
The Homestead Police Explorers prepared to post the colors and for Joyce Wood, her daughter Rhonda and son-in-law Mike Young, it was intensely personal.
“We found out about this two years ago,” she explained. “My husband, Sergeant Charles Wood, is buried here. He did twobtours in Vietnam with the Army in the 4th Infantry Division.”
Volunteers were individuals and groups such as longtime resident Carol Harris and the recently established non-profit Cultivating Dreams. Although she’s been to previous ceremonies, it was the first time for the group. Members of Firefighters Tanker Six mingled in the crowd. Wayne Schorr, who served in Iraq in a Civil Affairs unit, is still active with the American Legion as well as Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and tries to always attend.
Boy Scot Troop 418, sponsored by Post 43, makes this one of their annual events, and it was a family affair for Claudette Plys. Not only is she newly hired to work at Post 43, she was busy taking photographs. Fourteen-year-old son, Chad, is in the Sons of the Legion, ten-year-old Cody was going to help place wreaths. Husband, Staff Sergeant Thomas Plys, was the Army representative of the seven who are part of the formal ceremony.
As silence was called for, attention moved to seven empty wreath stands in front of the memorial stone. After the colors were posted, the National Anthem played, and invocation given, Lane’s remarks highlighted the motto of, “Remember, honor, and teach.” Part of his short speech was, “The freedoms we enjoy today do not come without a price.” He also invoked the words of President Ronald Reagan who once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
In the quiet that followed, an individual for the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and POWs/MIAs solemnly stepped forward in turn to place a wreath, and saluted. When done, the sounds of Taps brought glistening eyes, streaked tears, vows of remembrance for those lost, and praise for those who have or are still serving. Richard Pyles has played the haunting bugle piece since he was fourteen years old and at Wreath Across America events for the past seven years.
Volunteers were then directed to gravesites in different points of the cemetery where the live wreaths were respectfully laid. Wreaths can be purchased all year long and designated in honor of a specific individual or simply as a salute to all veterans.
Maine business owners Morrill Worcester, Founder of Wreaths Across America, and his wife Karen Worcester, quickly outgrew what started in 1992 as a simple tribute to a section of Arlington National Cemetery. “The wreath-laying is still held annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. WAA's annual pilgrimage from Harrington, Maine to Arlington National Cemetery has become known as the world’s largest veterans’ parade, stopping at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes and communities all along the way to remind people how important it is to remember, honor and teach.”
The full, touching story of how one couple unknowingly set on a path to what became an annual international event can be read at ww.wreathsacross america.org. For local information, U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club member Hawkeye can be reached at (305) 776-3629.
The day, however, later segued into a second event where families came to Post 43 to enjoy celebrating Christmas with good food and Santa Claus. How many of the children present will later enter military service is difficult to predict, but there are likely to be at least some. There was no shortage of role models for them to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.