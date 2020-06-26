Deputies found more than $3,000 cash in suspected drug proceeds, a loaded .40-caliber GLOCK handgun and more than 15 grams of cocaine following a Key Largo traffic stop early Monday morning.
Andres Aguirre, 31, of Margate, Florida was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Emily Ellen Disla, 28, of Miami Beach, Florida was charged with DUI, cocaine possession with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The pair were in a Honda Civic that had been reported by other motorists as recklessly changing lanes, speeding and cutting off other drivers at 12:10 a.m. northbound in Key Largo. Deputy Andersen Harrill spotted the car at Mile Marker 103. Deputy Harrill saw a male exit the passenger side door and enter in the driver’s side near Mile Marker 103. Deputy Harrill followed and was joined by Deputy Joel Torres.
The car continued to swerve and drive erratically. A traffic stop was made. Deputy Torres saw the male in the driver’s seat, later identified as Aguirre, moving about frantically. Aguirre appeared intoxicated. Aguirre did not pass field sobriety exercises. Aguirre admitted to switching seats with Disla.
Aguirre was placed into custody for DUI.
Disla also showed signs of impairment and passed out in Deputy Harrill’s patrol car.
A search of the Honda turned up the following:
• $3,387 in suspected drug proceeds
• A loaded .40-caliber GLOCK pistol
• 15.6 grams of cocaine
• An electronic scale
• Multiple rubber tourniquets
• Razor blades
• Ziploc bags
Both Aguirre and Disla were taken to jail.
Aguirre was previously convicted in Broward County in 2010 for grand theft and burglary.
