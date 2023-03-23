Alexis Joy Sather, 23, of Marathon, was arrested for murder for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose of 53-year-old Amanda Roberts of Grassy Key.
This is the third time in approximately the last 12 months the Sheriff’s Office has arrested a drug dealer in connection with a death resulting from their sale of narcotics.
Roberts was found dead at her residence on September 2, 2022. Evidence of drug use was found at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a fentanyl and diazepam overdose. The ensuing investigation showed Sather sold Roberts the fentanyl that led to her death.
“I hope this message is very clear; quit selling this poison in our community, it is ruining lives and killing people,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “If you sell these drugs and someone dies, we will pursue murder charges against you.”
The Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and Major Crimes Divisions as well as the State Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration worked collaboratively on this case.
Sather was already in jail on other drug-related charges when she was additionally charged with Roberts’ death.
