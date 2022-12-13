Imagine traveling for the holidays, spending nothing on gas, and taking a clean energy road trip!
As “the most wonderful time of the year” is approaching, many are getting into the festive spirit and looking to get to their seasonal destinations. Most will drive over the holidays, with an estimated 49 million people travelling by car, according to AAA.
For electric vehicle drivers planning their itinerary in the Sunshine State, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has rolled out an interactive tool to help map out a holiday-themed journey that allows them to power up, using FPL’s EVolution public charging network, as they make special memories.
The website helps you build your own road trip on FPL’s “EV Expressway” or choose a pre-planned itinerary with fun recommended seasonal activities. Drivers will be able to see which of FPL EVolution’s 1,000+ charging ports are situated closest to their points of interest, while discovering new destinations.
Experts say solutions like FPL’s can help turn “range anxiety” into range confidence and encourage more travelers to opt for an EV.
“FPL EVolution helps drivers choose to go electric by installing charging stations throughout the state. Drivers can find them located in hot spots like parks, zoos, and shopping plazas.
Around Miami and Broward County, you can find FPL EVolution charging stations at hot spots like the Coconut Creek Recreation Complex, the Aquatic Center at Miami Shores, Gateway Park at Sunny Isles Beach, Biscayne Blvd in Aventura, Oakland Park Blvd and more! The most widely used location to charge-up has been the Turnpike Service Plaza in Pompano.
To plan your own holiday trip, visit: www.evexpressway.com.
