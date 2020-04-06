A new drive-through coronavirus testing site at the South Dade Government Center has opened in Cutler Bay.
The site will be testing anyone over 18 years old who shows symptoms.
It opened shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.
The new site is offering up to 300 appointments per day.
Anyone wishing to be tested must make an appointment by calling (305) 499-8767.
The center is at 10710 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay, offering easy access for for Homestead, Florida City, Redland and Upper Keys residents.
Healthcare professionals from the University of Miami Health System, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Jackson Health System are administering the tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.