To create an opportunity for success and to help make a positive change in their lives. These are the most important student goals for Dr. Susana Mauri, runner-up for Miami-Dade County Public Schools Principal of the Year. She is the principal of South Dade Technical College.
“You need to know students and their story. Many students here are newly arrived to the United States. Our goal is to accommodate them to their new country,teach them English and help them get a high school diploma. We want to prepare them for the workforce,” said Mauri. “At South Dade, all students are received with open arms. We help them find a career path and get them to work.”
Mauri believes it is important that educators work together. “We work as a team. We all work together, and everyone knows the expectations. We know the goal is to create opportunities for the success of students. This is the goal for everyone from the administrators to the custodial staff. We are an extended family. The key to success is building relationships and getting students ready to work.”
Mauri believes in her mission as a leader in education. “I lead with my heart, and I am a teacher at heart. I listen to everyone. I provide the tools and resources for success. I want our students to be able to get high wage jobs,” she said.
South Dade offers training for high paying occupations. Students pursue training in heating, ventilation and air condition, automotive technology services and medical assisting. They can pursue a career as a pharmacy technician, cosmetology, barber, or a specialist in nails and facials. They can become a licensed practical nurse or early childhood education teacher. People who earn certifications or licenses in any of these programs can earn high wages and salaries.
Mauri has worked for the Miami-Dade School system for 24 years. She began as a middle school teacher at Howard Doolin Middle School teaching language arts and creative writing. She was the year book sponsor and then was promoted to assistant principal in 2002. She served as assistant principal at Miami Edison Middle School and then became vice principal at Booker T. Washington Senior High School.
Mauri transitioned into adult education and become assistant principal at the English Center. Then she because the assistant principal at Lindsey Hopkins Technical College. In July of 2012 Mauri was moved to the south area and became assistant principal at South Dade Technical College. Mauri received a nomination for assistant principal of the year. She became principal there in 2014.
Mauri first entered the classroom at age 19 as a teacher’s aide while she was working toward her teaching degree at FIU. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from FIU and went on to earn a Doctor of Education with a specialty in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. She began teaching in private schools.
Mauri is looking forward to expanding the reach of South Dade Technical College. The school offers dual enrollment at Homestead Senior High School and South Dade Senor High School. Mauri wants to expand dual enrolment to Miami Southridge Senior High School and Miami MacArthur Educational Center.
“The success of our school is because of the support of our community partners such as the Mexican-American Council, Neighbors and Neighbors and many other community organizations,” said Mauri. “Because of the support of the community leaders our school has achieved success.”
Jackson Jean Nicholas, the principal of Earlington Heights Elementary School won the honor of the Miami-Dade Public Schools’ Principal of the Year. Nicholas has been a Miami-Dade educator for 20 years.
