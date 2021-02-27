The Leesfield Family Foundation is proudly recognizing Dr. Leonard J. Zwerling for his lifetime commitment to health care and his dedication to the South Florida community.
In his honor, the Foundation is donating two state-of-the art medical diagnostic devices, known as Sonosite SII, to Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute at South Miami Hospital.
This diagnostic technology will allow cardiovascular specialists to perform complex procedures while mitigating the need for invasive methods, especially in patients with challenging vascular conditions.
According to Kevin Nicholas, the Manager of Interventional Services at South Miami Hospital: "This technology reduces the risk of major bleeding associated with “through the skin” procedures and ensures patients are able to have their procedure completed safely and effectively; getting them back to their homes, loved ones, and lives quicker than ever.”
A parlor dedication of the equipment is scheduled for March. The Leesfield Family Foundation is inviting the entire South Florida community to tune-in and learn more about the many contributions Dr. Zwerling made to the medical community.
