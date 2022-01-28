During a long special meeting on January 24, the Miami-Dade School Board selected Dr. Jose L. Dotres as the next superintendent to lead Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS).
Dr. Dotres is an educator with more than 30 years of extensive experience in multiple leadership roles encompassing the school site, region, and district office levels at M-DCPS.
A product of Miami-Dade’s public schools, he began his educational career as a teacher and reading coach in 1988 at Frederick Douglass and South Pointe elementary schools. Dr. Dotres then spent five years as the assistant principal at one of the district’s first K-8 Centers, M.A. Milam K-8 Center. In 2000, he became principal of Hialeah Gardens Elementary, where he established a large and successful inclusion program for students with autism. For the next eight years, he served as administrator, region director, and region superintendent.
Dr. Dotres spent a year in Broward County Public Schools as chief academic officer where he was primarily responsible for overseeing major funding areas such as Title I and Head Start.
In 2014, Dr. Dotres returned to M-DCPS as the Superintendent’s Chief of Staff.
A year later, he transitioned to Chief Human Capital Officer where he provided oversight, guidance, and support for strategic initiatives in areas including professional development, performance management, recruitment and labor relations.
For the past nine months, Dotres has served as deputy superintendent of Collier County Public Schools.
Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman will now negotiate and execute a contract with Dr. Dotres. The incoming Superintendent replaces Alberto M. Carvalho, who has led M-DCPS for the last 14 years, according to Miami-Dade Public Schools. Carvalo left to become the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.
