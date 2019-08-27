Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 76F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 76F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.