Domino’s and its nationwide system of franchisees are banding together during this unprecedented crisis to do something they already do well every day: feed people pizza. Domino’s stores throughout Miami will donate 14,200 pizzas within their local communities, starting this week.
“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Alec Blancarte, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Miami. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”
More than 70 Domino’s stores throughout the Miami area will each donate 200 pizzas as part of this national effort, so that hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need can enjoy a hot, delicious pizza.
Some of the recipients of relief through pizza include school districts across the area as part of a relationship with nonprofit organization GENYOUth. More than 50 schools will receive free pizza on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for five weeks. School officials will distribute to families to keep children fed during this time.
“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the frontline, working to save lives,” said Blancarte. “We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”
Together, Domino’s stores nationwide will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas, or about 10 million slices, across their communities.
